The US secretly removes diplomat from Britain after child abuse images found on his phone

An American diplomat has been removed from the UK by US officials after child sexual abuse images were found on his phone. He was first taken to a US military base and then flown back to the United States.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

British police were not informed. American authorities first obtained a warrant in the United States, and then on August 25th, they raided the diplomatʼs London home in Patna, where he was detained.

American law enforcement does not have the authority to make arrests in the UK. However, no formal extradition request for the diplomat has reportedly been made. British authorities were apparently notified after the official was removed from the country.

A journalist source claims that the diplomat was taken by military convoy to a US airbase and then flown to the United States, where his brother is also under investigation.

The US Embassy in the UK confirmed that it is investigating allegations against one of the diplomatic staff. The name of the staff member is not being released. The embassy also said that it promptly reported the incident to British law enforcement and continues to cooperate with them.

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