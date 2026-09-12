Ukrainian unmanned boat destroys Russian one in the Black Sea

A Ukrainian unmanned boat has destroyed a Russian one in the Black Sea. The Navy called the battle the first unmanned boat battle in history.

This was reported to the Navy.

The target was identified by the GUR units. After that, the “Sargan 3000”, equipped with an RWS “Protector” 12.7 mm automatic turret, attacked and destroyed the Russian boat.

In 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian high-speed landing craft in occupied Crimea. This happened in the village of Chornomorske, the GUR representative Andriy Yusov told Babel.

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