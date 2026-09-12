In the morning, the Russians continued to strike at Ukraine. The Kharkiv region and Kherson were under attack

The Russian army has been attacking Ukraine since the morning of September 12, with the Kharkiv region and Kherson under attack. There have been casualties as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences.

There are already 35 victims in the Odesa region due to the night attack. Two more people have not been contacted, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

Two people were injured in an attack in Kherson this morning. A man was injured in the afternoon.

A woman was injured in the village of Stary Saltiv in the Kharkiv region. A drone hit the second floor of a five-story building, causing a fire.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

It also became known that a rescuer was injured in Kramatorsk overnight. This happened while rescuers were extinguishing a fire after the attack — the Russian Federation struck again.

In addition, on the night of September 12, the Russian Federation attacked “Zaporizhstal” with ballistic missiles for the third time in the past month. Four missiles hit the companyʼs production site.

After previous strikes on August 11 and 27, production has still not resumed there.