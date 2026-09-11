Poll: Half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home, although 87% already work in the country

51% of refugees in Poland intend to return to Ukraine, but the majority are postponing this step until the war is over.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating group.

8% of respondents are ready to return in the near future, and 43% after the war. 26% of Ukrainians do not plan to return at all, and 23% have not yet decided.

The key condition that will facilitate the return of people is security and stability in Ukraine — named by 71% of respondents. Economic development is important for 36%, employment prospects — for 26%, and the absence of internal linguistic, religious, and other conflicts — for 21%.

A survey by Rating shows that 73% of Ukrainian refugees in Poland have jobs, of which 87% work directly in this country.

The financial situation of Ukrainian refugees has improved more often than worsened over the past year. 36% reported positive changes, 20% reported negative ones, and another 41% did not experience any changes.

57% of respondents are satisfied with their level of social adaptation, 37% are dissatisfied. The negative influence of the media is the most common concern of refugees — 45%. Mental health problems were noted by 29%, difficult access to quality medical services — 28%, general health problems — 24%, lack of opportunities for self-realization — 23%.

The results of the "Rating" survey also indicate a fairly high level of linguistic integration of Ukrainian citizens: 60% of respondents said that they speak Polish at an intermediate or advanced level, 26% at a basic level, and another 12% at an elementary level. Only 2% of those surveyed do not know Polish at all.