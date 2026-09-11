The MP Oleksandr Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison for bribery

The MP from the "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Yurchenko was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property in a bribery case.

This is written about by the anti-corruption organization Transparency International Ukraine.

The court also deprived him of the right to hold positions in state power and local self-government for three years.

According to NABU, in the summer of 2020, an undercover detective exposed MP Oleksandr Yurchenko for organizing a corruption scheme.

Investigators claim that the MP, through an assistant, demanded $13 000 for making amendments to the bill on household waste recycling, as well as an additional $200 000 to bribe members of a relevant Rada committee.

Then Zelensky reacted to the incident and said that "every official, minister, and deputy should have a simple truth engraved in big letters somewhere on themselves: if you stole, you will go to prison then, and if you took a bribe, you will go to prison then".

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