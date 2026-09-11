In Britain, a man was accused of passing on data about drone production plants to Russian intelligence and preparing sabotage against them.

Reuters writes about this.

Joshua Cammage, 31, appeared in court in London. Prosecutors say he gave details of four factories near his home in Swindon (western England), and offered to sabotage them.

Kammij was detained last week. According to the investigation, he was also looking for information about a device that jams Wi-Fi and conducting reconnaissance in the area. The Russian embassy did not comment on the case.

From August 28 to September 3, Cammage communicated with a Briton who had gone to Russia to fight against Ukraine. The prosecutor said that the topic of conversation was factories and sabotage at them. The man received relevant tasks from Russian intelligence services.

British officials have increasingly warned of Russian espionage and sabotage. On September 10, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Russian submarines conducted exercises near the Spitsbergen archipelago in the Arctic this spring, during which they practiced using secret weapons against undersea cables.

Britain, Norway and the United States tracked the Russian submarines and forced them to leave the area.

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