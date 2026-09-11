In the United States, a prosecutor who investigated cases against opponents of US President Donald Trump has resigned.

Reuters writes about this.

The prosecutor did not explain the reason for his decision. Since April 2026, Joseph Dijenova has been leading the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election in order to help Trump win.

The investigation also examined two cases brought by former special counsel Jack Smith against Trump. One concerned classified documents Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and the other involved his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

No charges have been filed in the investigation. Investigators have questioned current and former intelligence officials, and in August sought to question FBI officials who participated in the 2022 Mar-a-Lago search.

Reuters writes that the prosecutorʼs resignation adds uncertainty to the investigation. It is part of a broader campaign by the US Justice Department against people whom Trump considers his opponents. Among them are former special counsel Jack Smith, former CIA director John Brennan and former FBI director James Comey.

Washington and American intelligence agencies have repeatedly stated that Russia tried to influence the 2016 US presidential election. For example, in June 2016, American media reported on interference in the information system of the US Democratic National Committee.

After an investigation, CrowdStrike concluded that the breach was carried out by two groups of hackers — Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear. Both, CrowdStrike believes, are closely linked to the Russian government and are involved in political and economic espionage. The Russian government denies any involvement.

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