Canada imposes sanctions against people involved in deportation of Ukrainian children

Canada has imposed sanctions against eight people involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions list also includes people who are currently or have previously been involved in imposing Russian ideology and militarization.

According to the Children of War initiative, as of September 11, the Russians had deported or forcibly relocated 20 651 Ukrainian children. 2 557 children were returned.

With the new package, Canadaʼs sanctions against Russia cover more than 3 500 people and entities. More than 600 vessels linked to the Russian shadow fleet are also under sanctions. Canada last expanded sanctions against Russia in August.