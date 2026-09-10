The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked three Russian ships in Novorossiysk

On September 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked three Russian ships based in Novorossiysk (Krasnodar Krai, Russia). Ukrainian troops also struck fuel oil storage facilities in the city.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After analyzing additional information, the General Staff clarified that the small naval minesweeper "Zheleznyakov", the frigate "Admiral Essen", armed with "Kalibr" cruise missiles, and the large landing ship "Petr Morgunov", which can transport military personnel and equipment, were hit.

A minesweeper is a special military ship designed to search for, detect, and eliminate sea mines, as well as to guide other vessels through mined routes.

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Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military forces have struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities that are being used for war against Ukraine. In particular, they struck a seaport in Dagestan, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this morning.

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