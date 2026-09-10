British Embassy guard detained in Russia. FSB accuses him of spying for Ukraine

The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen who worked as a security guard at the British Embassy in Moscow. According to the Russian security service, he was providing information about the embassyʼs employees to a Ukrainian blogger.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The FSB claims that the guard admitted to passing information about embassy staff to a Ukrainian blogger. The Russian security service said that Ukrainian intelligence planned to use the data to organize “acts of sabotage” against the British diplomatic mission.

According to FSB, responsibility for them was then to be placed on Russia in order to drag Great Britain into the war.

The detention was the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and a European country. Moscow has escalated its dispute with Germany in recent days after Berlin accused Russia of involvement in a drone incident at Leipzig airport.

Germany closed the Russian cultural center in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Bonn. In response, Russia reported the closure of the German consulate in St. Petersburg and the cultural centers of the Goethe Institute.

In April, the UK revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat after Russia expelled a British diplomat.

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