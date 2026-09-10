SBU detained a Russian agent who was preparing the murder of public figure Hennadii Druzenko

SBU detained a 19-year-old Russian FSB agent who was preparing the murder of public figure Hennadii Druzenko in the Kyiv region.

SBU reported this on Telegram.

The investigation does not name who the assassination attempt was against, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement say that the agent wanted to kill activist Hennadii Druzenko. Druzenko also confirmed the assassination attempt on social media.

According to the investigation, the Mykolaiv resident planned to shoot the activist during his morning walk with his dog in the forest. He monitored Druzenkoʼs daily routine and routes, and received from the FSB the coordinates of the place where he took a pistol with cartridges and a silencer.

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The man planned to spend the night in the woods near the activistʼs house and kill him in an ambush in the morning. SBU said it had detained the agent while preparing for the assassination attempt. The man was recruited through social media, where he posted posts supporting fascist and Nazi ideology.

The man was charged with treason under martial law, preparation for premeditated murder for hire, and unlawful conduct with a weapon. He is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Druzenko is a co-founder and president of the First Voluntary Mobile Hospital named after Pirogov, a Ukrainian lawyer, chairman of the board of the Center for Constitutional Modeling, a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, and a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

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