A Russian court has arrested Budanov in absentia for the third time. What for this time

A Moscow court has arrested in absentia the head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. He was accused of “using prohibited means and methods of warfare”.

Russian media is writing about this.

The report stated that the so-called "protection complaint" of the head of OP was not satisfied. The Russian propagandists did not specify who filed this complaint and why.

UPD at 19:00: Budanov himself responded by saying that the decision of the Russian court has no meaning for him. He believes that such actions by Russia show the effectiveness of its work.

This is Budanovʼs third arrest in Russia. In April 2023, Moscowʼs Lefortovo Court also arrested him in absentia — then they opened a "terrorism" case. At the end of 2023, Moscowʼs Basmanny Court arrested Budanov in absentia for the second time — they alleged his involvement in over 100 drone attacks on Russian territory.