The Russians attacked Ukraine again. Rescuers, a train, and houses were hit. There are dead and injured

The Russian army has continued to attack Ukraine since the morning of September 9. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of Russian strikes.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians hit a train with a "Shahed" on the Kharkiv-Izyum route. 9 people were injured. The Russian Federation also attacked rescuers in Zolochiv again, damaging two fire tankers and a medical vehicle of the State Emergency Service.

In Kharkiv, a jet drone hit the city.

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Russian shelling killed a 55-year-old man in the Chernihiv region and destroyed a private house. 8 more buildings were damaged.

In the Kremenchuk community of the Poltava region, a UAV hit a private enterprise and a residential area. A woman was injured and houses were damaged.

In Kyiv, Russians struck a 24-story building and warehouses in the Darnytsky district. 9 people were injured.

In the Nabutivska community in the Cherkasy region, drone debris damaged approximately 10 houses, roofs, and a power line.

Russian FPV drones killed a man in Kushugum and injured a woman in Zaporizhzhia.

In Kherson, drones killed an elderly man and woman. Both were outside during the strikes.

Four people were injured in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region). The attack damaged 27 houses and cars.

Донецька обласна прокуратура

It also became known that the “Metro” store in Mykolaiv temporarily suspended operations after an attack on it on August 8.

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