Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles, as well as 196 strike UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of September 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, “Banderols” from the waters of the Sea of Azov, as well as 196 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, “Shahed”, “Gerbera” drones and “Parody”-type drone simulators flew from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 165 UAVs.

However, the missiles and drones hit in 23 places, and debris fell in four more.

In the Mykolaiv region, a combined strike killed a woman and injured four people, including a child. Port and civilian infrastructure, a shopping mall, a postal terminal, cafes, houses, and cars were damaged.

In Dnipro, rescuers pulled three injured people from a damaged house. A warehouse with building materials was on fire, and 10 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

In Kyiv, two trucks, a garage, and a non-residential building were set on fire in two districts as a result of the attacks. In the morning, Russia also hit a 16-story building in the Darnytsky district of the city.

In the Kyiv region, six districts were hit. A food industry enterprise caught fire in Bila Tserkva.

In the Odesa region, Russian drones attacked the Starokozache checkpoint on the border with Moldova. Two people were killed and three others were injured. The checkpoint has now been suspended.

In Kherson, Russians attacked a market in the city center with a drone. A woman was injured. A man was wounded at another location, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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