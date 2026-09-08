Axios: The US officials knew about air toxicity after 9/11, but people were assured otherwise

The New York City administration has released more than 170 000 pages of documents showing that city officials knew about air toxicity after the September 11, 2001, attacks, but publicly assured residents otherwise.
Axios writes about this.
The leaked materials include air quality reports, pollution records and internal correspondence. The documents include archives from former Mayor Rudy Giulianiʼs administration and a Harding memo that discussed potential lawsuits over toxic air pollution.
After the collapse of the towers in New York, a toxic mixture of building dust, asbestos, benzene, heavy metals, combustion products, and other hazardous substances was released into the air. The fires lasted for months. The consequences were chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, digestive problems, and mental health.
The Federal Compensation Fund has already paid out over $16.8 billion to more than 71 000 people due to the effects of 9/11.
September 11 attacks
On September 11, 2001, members of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda carried out four coordinated terrorist attacks in the United States. The terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airliners and flew two of them into the World Trade Center towers, located in Lower Manhattan, New York City.
The third plane was flown into the Pentagon, located near Washington. Passengers and crew of the fourth airliner attempted to seize control of the plane from the terrorists, but the plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. In addition to the 19 terrorists, the attacks killed 2 977 people and left 24 missing. The terrorist attack was the deadliest in history in terms of casualties.
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