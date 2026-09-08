Axios: The US officials knew about air toxicity after 9/11, but people were assured otherwise

The New York City administration has released more than 170 000 pages of documents showing that city officials knew about air toxicity after the September 11, 2001, attacks, but publicly assured residents otherwise.

Axios writes about this.

The leaked materials include air quality reports, pollution records and internal correspondence. The documents include archives from former Mayor Rudy Giulianiʼs administration and a Harding memo that discussed potential lawsuits over toxic air pollution.

After the collapse of the towers in New York, a toxic mixture of building dust, asbestos, benzene, heavy metals, combustion products, and other hazardous substances was released into the air. The fires lasted for months. The consequences were chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, digestive problems, and mental health.

The Federal Compensation Fund has already paid out over $16.8 billion to more than 71 000 people due to the effects of 9/11.