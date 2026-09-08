Former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Romanov-Partskhaladze created a volunteer international unit "St. George" in Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Russian media is writing about this.

Romanov-Partskhaladze will become the commander of this unit. He clarified that the name is associated with the Treaty of St. George in 1783. The former Prosecutor General of Georgia stated that he voluntarily decided to participate in the war on the side of Russia, since he has been “actively assisting” Russian servicemen since the beginning of the hostilities in Ukraine.

In Georgia, a criminal case was opened against Romanov-Partskhaladze for organizing a premeditated murder. He is accused of organizing an assassination attempt on businessman Levan Dzhangveladze. However, the former prosecutor general lost his Georgian citizenship because he received a Russian passport. The Georgian authorities stated that this complicates the process of his extradition.

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