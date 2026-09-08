In Kyiv, a university was holding a freshman orientation during an air raid. Police have launched an investigation

In the Darnytsky district of Kyiv, police are investigating an incident where a university was holding a freshman orientation for students during an air raid alert.

This is reported by the press service of the Metropolitan Police.

Law enforcement officers previously established that a ceremony to dedicate freshmen to university was being held this morning in the open area of the university. After the air raid alert was announced, the event was not stopped, and students who were in the open air were not directed to shelter.

Investigators entered information about this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official negligence.

As part of the criminal proceedings, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the people responsible for organizing the event and the safety of the students. No suspicions have been reported so far.

The police did not name the university where the dedication took place, but it is clear from the photo that it is the Kyiv University of Intellectual Property and Law. The institution itself apologized, but not for holding the dedication during the alarm, but “due to the forced interruption of the festive event”.

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