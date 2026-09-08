Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats for ʼunacceptable activitiesʼ

Ten employees of the Russian embassy in Hungary were called upon to leave the country.

This was reported on September 8 by Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban.

According to her, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador in Budapest that, according to the assessment of the Hungarian authorities, 10 employees of the Russian embassy "carried out activities that, according to the Vienna Convention, are unacceptable for diplomats".

"Therefore, the Hungarian side called on these people to leave Hungary. This decision is aimed at protecting the security and sovereignty of Hungary," Orbán added.

At the same time, she noted that this does not mean a break in diplomatic relations with Russia — Hungary intends to continue "to maintain the necessary dialogue on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to the rules".

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar commented on the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from the country and stated that Hungary is thus protecting its sovereignty.

At the end of August, the new Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Magyar, recognized Russia as a "threat" and reported a departure from the foreign policy of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

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