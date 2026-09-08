Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and 166 drones at night. Kyiv was under attack

On the night of September 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 166 “Shahed” UAVs (more than half of them jet-powered) and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized two “Iskander-M”/KN-23/S-400/“Onyx” ballistic missiles, 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 142 drones. The Odesa and Kyiv regions were the main targets.

Missiles and drones hit 29 places, and debris fell in nine more locations.

Two people were killed and 10 injured in a nighttime attack in Kyiv. Fires broke out in at least seven districts of the capital. The Russian attack damaged residential buildings, a school, shops, an administrative building, and cars.

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A man was injured in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region). Houses, businesses, warehouses, and cars were damaged. In particular, in the Boryspil district — a warehouse, a business, and seven trucks, in the Brovarsky district — three houses and a car.

A market in Odesa was attacked, a security guard was injured. The attack damaged shopping pavilions.

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