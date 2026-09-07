Russian Chechen deserter detained in Ukraine

The State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) detained a Russian deserter, who was moving from Slovakia outside the checkpoints, approximately 400 meters from the state border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Statistical Service of Ukraine.

The man was stopped with the help of a service dog. He turned out to be a 24-year-old Russian born in the Chechen Republic — he did not have any documents at the time of his arrest.

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During the investigation, it was found that the man had previously lived in Chechnya. There, he was forced to sign a contract with the Russian Armed Forces. After that, the man was sent to one of the military units, from where he escaped and left for Europe using forged documents.

He lived there for a long time, but decided to get to Ukraine bypassing the checkpoints. The man is charged with illegal border crossing. He will be handed over to Slovak law enforcement.

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