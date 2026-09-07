In Germany, plans are underway to transform a Volkswagen plant into a defense enterprise. It will produce air defense systems

In Osnabrück (Germany), the Volkswagen automobile plant is being converted into a defense production facility.

This was reported on the Volkswagen Group website.

Lower Saxony and Israeli investor Aurelius will acquire the plant and transform it into a defense industry enterprise in the coming years.

The first project at the enterprise is to be the production of air defense systems from the Israeli manufacturer Rafael. The key terms of the deal were agreed on September 7. Rafaelʼs most famous product is the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system. In Germany, in particular, the concern includes the manufacturer of hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers Dynamit Nobel Defense.