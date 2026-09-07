Survey: 71% of Ukrainians feel happy

Despite the war, 71% of Ukrainians consider themselves happy, another 16% — the opposite.

This is evidenced by KIIS data.

The happiness factor is influenced by age, health, well-being and understanding of the meaning of life. Men are more likely than women to say they are happy.

In December 2021, 71% of Ukrainians also felt happy, while 15% said they were unhappy. In 2024, the happiness indicator decreased to 58%.

This survey was conducted by KIIS on May 7 — June 3, 2026 using telephone interviews among random numbers. 2 007 respondents aged 18 and over participated in it.