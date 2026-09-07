Families in frontline communities can receive UAH 19 400 for the heating season

Over 380 000 families in frontline communities of Ukraine will receive a one-time payment of UAH 19 400 for the heating season.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

The assistance will be directed to Ukrainians who need it most. In particular, this includes people with disabilities, single pensioners, internally displaced people, recipients of housing subsidies, and single mothers.

Assistance will also be provided to large and adoptive families, families with children with disabilities, family-type orphanages, and foster families.

The government has attracted UAH 7.4 billion from international humanitarian organizations for the program. Part of the funds were provided by UNICEF and the Ukrainian Red Cross through the humanitarian account of the Ministry of Social Policy.

You can apply for payments until October 30 through the Pension Fund, the Central Administrative Service, or local authorities. The funds can be received in a bank account or through “Ukrposhta”.

A foster family is a temporary family for a child who finds themselves in difficult life circumstances and cannot stay with their biological parents. Foster carers take the child into their home for a while while their biological parents overcome a crisis (e.g., receive treatment, look for housing, etc.).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.