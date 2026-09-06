Bild: After the drone incident, Germany is preparing a large-scale plan to protect against new sabotage and hybrid attacks

Germany plans to create a comprehensive system of protection against sabotage and hybrid attacks. The decision was made after the Russian drone sabotage at Leipzig Airport.

Bild writes about this.

According to journalists, the security plan being developed by the Ministry of the Interior consists of several areas. In particular, new mobile units to combat drones will be deployed in strategically important cities (Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Hanover). They will have helicopters and special vehicles at their disposal.

Countering drones will be allowed not only to the police and other government agencies, but also to critical infrastructure enterprises — including water utilities, energy companies, and defense enterprises. They should be given legal powers not only to detect drones, but also to actively counter them.

The search for terrorists or spies preparing attacks is planned to be strengthened using technologies based on artificial intelligence, biometric facial recognition, and video surveillance systems, particularly at train stations.

The country also wants to create a national defense shield, the Cyberdome. This is an extensive network of digital sensors that should detect and block attempted hacker attacks.