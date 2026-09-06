Russians launched “Banderols” and over 108 drones into Ukraine at night. Border infrastructure attacked in the Odesa region

On the night of September 6, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” drones, “Parody”-type simulator drones, and six S8000 “Banderols”.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 82 Russian drones of the “Shahed” and “Gerbera” types, and six S8000 “Banderols”. However, hits were recorded in 11 places, and debris fell in seven more.

In the Odesa region, the Russians attacked the border infrastructure of the Izmail district. As a result, the Orlivka checkpoint temporarily suspended its operations, but it is already operating.

A man walking down the street was injured in a drone attack in the Kherson region. Three people who were injured on September 5 were also hospitalized.

A Russian UAV hit a private enterprise in the Poltava region, no injuries.

Rescuers extinguished a fire at an infrastructure facility in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region after a Russian attack.

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A man was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack on high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia. An administrative building was also damaged. 16 residents were evacuated from one of the buildings due to a fire.

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