Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will no longer be able to compete in international tournaments as a neutral athlete. The International Skating Union (ISU) has revoked her neutral status, which was granted in August.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a source familiar with the situation. Russian state media also reported on the matter.

According to Reuters, 20-year-old Valieva received a letter informing her of the ISUʼs decision.

This decision by the Union of Skaters was preceded by an appeal from the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation demanding that the ISU re-check Russian and Belarusian athletes who are applying to participate in international competitions in a neutral status. Valieva was mentioned among them.

The federation claimed that the skater violated the principle of neutrality, as she has ties to the club of Tatyana Navka, the wife of Putinʼs press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who has been under EU sanctions since 2022.

Who is Valieva?

Kamila Valieva is a 20-year-old Russian figure skater and the daughter of a military man who trains soldiers for the war in Ukraine.

In 2022, when she was 15, Valieva found herself at the center of a doping scandal at the Beijing Olympics. Western media predicted her gold and considered her a real sensation in figure skating. But within a few days, her doping sample, taken back in December 2021 at the Russian Championships, revealed a banned substance.

In 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) disqualified Valieva for four years. Russia was stripped of gold in the team competition at the 2022 Olympics due to a doping scandal. However, at that time, Putin publicly supported Valieva, calling her a “true champion” and adding that such talent was unbreakable.

Valieva returned to competition in Russia in February 2026 after serving her suspension. However, she was unable to compete at the Milan and Cortina Olympics, as Russian athletes require individual neutral athlete status to participate.

On August 7, 2026, the International Skating Union allowed Valieva to compete as a neutral athlete in the 2026/27 season, without the Russian flag and anthem.

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