The head of the Russian military foundation “Popular Front” was eliminated in Crimea

In temporarily occupied Crimea, after a Ukrainian attack, the executive director of the Russian foundation "Popular Front. Everything for Victory" Anatoliy Chernyshov died.

The fund reported this on social media.

They noted that 58-year-old Chernyshov suffered mine-explosive injuries near the village of Skvortsovo in the Simferopol region “as a result of an air strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine”. He was later taken to the hospital, where he died.

The foundation added that Putin posthumously awarded Chernyshov the "Order of Courage".