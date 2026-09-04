Threatened commission members and accused NABU of interference: lawyer Shevchuk was recalled from the SAPO competition commission

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko signed an order on the early termination of the powers of one of the members of the Competition Commission for the selection of candidates for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General does not specify who is it about, but the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine notes that he is talking about lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk.

Kravchenko stated that the basis for this decision was the Commissionʼs proposal, which was supported by the majority of its members on September 1. Shevchuk also reported that on September 3, he himself submitted an application to terminate his duties from September 7.

What preceded

On September 1, during a meeting of the Competition Commission, Shevchuk did not allow other members of the Commission to speak and threatened them, including by appealing to the Austrian prosecutorʼs office.

At that time, he stated that the NABU director had allegedly interfered in the work of the Commission and leaked data from the NABU letter. The other members of the Competition Commission did not like this, because the regulations state that one cannot speak on behalf of the entire Commission without agreeing with the other members.

After that, the Commission discussed the fact that Shevchuk, without the consent of other members, publicly evaluated the reports that were received by the Secretariat of the competition. Then five of the six members (except Shevchuk himself) decided to contact Kravchenko with a recommendation to recall Shevchuk from his position.

On September 3, Shevchuk himself addressed Kravchenko and said that by September 7 he would terminate his powers. At the same time, he stated that without one of the members of the Commission it would be risky to hold a competition for positions in the SAPO and that these decisions would be illegitimate.

However, the anti-corruption organization Transparency International Ukraine claims that this is not so — the Commission consisting of at least four members can make decisions.

In general, the acceptance of applications for the position of deputy head of the SAPO continues until September 21.

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