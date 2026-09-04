Starting today, the National Bank is putting into circulation a new UAH 2 000 banknote — featuring Vasyl Stus

On September 4, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced a new highest denomination banknote into cash circulation — UAH 2 000.

This was reported on the website of the National Bank.

Starting today, banks can receive new banknotes from the regulator and issue them to customers through cash desks.

The new banknote features a portrait of prominent Ukrainian poet and dissident Vasyl Stus. The reverse features the building of the Philology Faculty of Donetsk National University, where the poet studied.

The date of the banknoteʼs introduction into circulation — September 4 — is symbolic, the National Bank says. It was on this day in 1965 that Vasyl Stus, together with Vyacheslav Chornovol and Ivan Dzyuba, held the first open public protest in the USSR against repressions during the premiere of the film "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors". And 20 years later — on September 4, 1985 — the poet died in the high-security camp "Perm-36".

NBU explained the introduction of the new denomination banknote by changes in the economy, in particular incomes, prices, the volume of cash in circulation, as well as the behavior of the population. Since the introduction of the UAH 1 000 banknote seven years ago, the average monthly salary in Ukraine has tripled, and the price level based on the inflation index has doubled.

The appearance of the UAH 2 000 banknote will also reduce costs for logistics and cash circulation services and optimize the transportation of banknotes.

Separately, NBU emphasizes: the issue of UAH 2 000 is not related to "printing money" and will not lead to increased inflation or fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The new banknotes will enter circulation exclusively through exchange for non-cash funds or instead of worn-out banknotes of other denominations (the first batch is several million pieces).