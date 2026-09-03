Flash: Russians have been launching FPV drones from “Shaheds” for over a year. However, the effectiveness of this tactic is low

The Russians have been using “Shahed” and “Gerbera” as carriers for FPV drones for over a year. They can mount two FPVs on one drone, which are controlled via an LTE modem.

Presidential advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov wrote about this and showed photos of such drones.

According to him, the effectiveness of such a mount is low, so the Russians use it rarely — once a week or two. In particular, FPV drones can lose communication and control and fall.

Beskrestnov clarified that the FPV drone is mounted on a regular “Shahed”, and from jets it is blown away by air.

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Earlier, Beskrestnov said that a case of a FPV drone crash was recorded in the Kyiv region, but there is no evidence that it was launched from a Shahed. Last week, according to “Flash”, a similar case was recorded in Konotop (Sumy region).

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