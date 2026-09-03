The government recommends shortening the curfew in Kyiv from 01:00 to 05:00. Currently, the curfew in the capital, as in many other cities in Ukraine, lasts from 00:00 to 05:00.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

They also want to regulate the movement of transit trucks during curfew hours and the ability to pick up and drop off passengers from train stations at night.

During the yellow danger level, i.e. the threat of a drone attack, the government recommends ensuring the operation of the metro and increasing the number of ground public transport.

On September 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would introduce a yellow threat level for drone attacks and a red level for missile threats and massive attacks.

Other cities will also be asked to review the length of their curfews. The government will consult with local authorities, the military and businesses to review the rules for responding to air threats on a weekly basis.