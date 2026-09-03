The water tariff was doubled in Kyiv — to UAH 63.79 per cubic meter

Kyiv City Council has approved a plan to raise the water and sewerage tariff to UAH 63.79 per cubic meter, citing the increase in the price of electricity, fuel, and reagents.

This was reported by Suspilne with reference to a city council meeting.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the National Commission regulating the energy and utilities sectors recommended increasing the tariff back in 2024. According to him, "the water supply industry is actually on the verge of survival".

Currently, water and sewage in Kyiv cost a combined UAH 30.38 per cubic meter. Of this amount, UAH 16.16 are for water supply and 14.22 for sewage.

The review of water tariffs is ongoing not only in Kyiv. Since July 1, the highest prices have been set in Uman, Pavlohrad, and Berdychiv, and in Vinnytsia they have increased almost threefold. In Lviv, since August 1, the tariff for centralized water supply and wastewater has also doubled.

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