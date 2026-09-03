Flash: Russian “Geran-5” jets are already being shot down near Kyiv. What is known about them

For the second day in a row, air defenses have shot down “Geran-5” drones near Kyiv.

Presidential advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov spoke about this and showed a photo of one of these missiles.

According to him, the Russians launch missiles from a distance of 400 km.

"On the positive side, our air defense systems shoot them down. On the negative side, the enemy produces them, uses them, and will obviously continue to use them," wrote “Flash”.

Сергій FLASH / Telegram

Meanwhile, six people have already been injured in Kyiv from Russian attacks on September 3, including a 12-year-old girl.

What is "Geran-5"?

"Geran-5" is a Russian jet attack drone (kamikaze drone), which, in terms of its characteristics and design, is a transitional class between conventional drones and cruise missiles.

Сергій FLASH / Telegram

Russia first used the Geran-5 against Ukraine in early 2026. According to GUR, the mass of the warhead of the drone-missile is about 90 kg, and the declared range of destruction is about 1 000 km. The length is about 6 meters, and the wingspan is up to 5.5 meters.

The main danger of the “Geran-5” lies precisely in its speed — 500–600 kmph, which significantly complicates the work of mobile fire groups. Because of this, the Defense Forces are forced to adapt air defense assets to intercept new high-speed threats.

As with previous versions of the Gerani, it is difficult to call the new UAV a completely Russian development. The GUR specialists noted significant similarities in the design and technologies of the “Geran-5” with the Iranian Karrar drone.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.