Russia first used new “Geran-5” strike drone during attacks on Ukraine

In early 2026, during combined air strikes on Ukraine, Russia first used the new “Geran-5” strike drone.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

According to available information, the “Geran-5” is significantly larger than previous drones in this series: its length is about 6 meters, and its wingspan is up to 5.5 meters. Unlike early modifications of the “Geran”, the new device was made according to the classic aerodynamic scheme, but most of the key components were left unified with other drones in this line.

In particular, the drone is equipped with a 12-channel “Comet” satellite navigation system, a tracker based on a “Raspberry” microcomputer, 3G/4G modems, and a “Telefly” jet engine. The same engine is used by Russia on the “Geran-3” UAV, but in the “Geran-5” version it has greater thrust.

The droneʼs warhead weighs about 90 kg, and the claimed range is approximately 1 000 km.

As with previous versions of the “Geran”, it is difficult to call the new UAV a completely Russian development. Experts have noted significant structural and technological similarities between the “Geran-5” and the Iranian Karrar drone.

In addition, Russia is considering the possibility of launching the “Geran-5” from aircraft carriers, in particular from Su-25 aircraft. This could increase the range of the drone and reduce its cost of use. Separately, the enemy is working on the option of equipping the device with R-73 air-to-air missiles to counter Ukrainian aviation.

On the night of January 9, the Russian army launched a massive attack on critical infrastructure facilities, launching 242 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” attack UAVs, 13 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 22 “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and an “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile over Ukraine. Air defenses suppressed 226 drones and 18 missiles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.