Germany will allocate another €250 million for Ukrainian energy

Germany will allocate another €250 million to Ukraine for energy before winter.

This was reported by the German Ministry of Economics.

The funds will be used to restore destroyed energy facilities. In particular, the money will go to purchase spare parts and equipment. The fund will also finance measures to decentralize the energy system.

Since 2022, Germany has already contributed approximately €560 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. After the new contribution, the total amount of German assistance to the fund will be €810 million.

According to the German agency, thanks to Germanyʼs contributions and donations of energy equipment, power supply has already been restored for 1.4 million people.

In total, the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine has raised over €2.4 billion from international donors since February 2022. Germany remains its largest donor.

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