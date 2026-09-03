Two MPs from the “Servant of the People” were deprived of their mandates early

The Verkhovna Rada voted for the early termination of the parliamentary powers of Andriy Zhupanyn and Ostap Shypaylo from the “Servant of the People” faction.

This became known from the broadcast of the parliament session on September 3.

234 MPs voted for the relevant resolution regarding Zhupanin, and 235 voted for the termination of Shypayloʼs powers.

The MPs wrote statements about resigning their mandates on August 18. At the Verkhovna Rada meeting the next day, the parliamentarians did not receive enough votes to deprive them of their deputy powers.

On the left is Andriy Zhupanyn, on the right is Ostap Shypailo.

Zhupanyn and Shypaylo were elected as MPs of Ukraine on the “Servant of the People” party lists in the 2019 elections.

Andriy Zhupanyn became Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services in October 2024.

Ostap Shypaylo was also a member of the same committee.

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