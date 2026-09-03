Russians attacked Ukraine with 163 drones. A high-rise building in Odesa was hit

On the night of September 3, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 163 “Shahed” drones (about half of which were jet), “Banderol”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody” simulator drones. Air defense neutralized 135 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones were hit in 15 places, and debris fell in four more locations.

In particular, the Russians struck a high-rise building in Odesa, injuring 17 people. The attack damaged 20 apartments in the building and 12 airfields.

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Khmelnytskyi was attacked twice — during one of the attacks, a man was injured and a car and a warehouse caught fire. During the second, warehouses caught fire.

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A man was injured in the Boryspil area of the Kyiv region. The attack damaged warehouses, an administrative building, and shops.

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