Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur resigns over corruption scandal, including procurement for Ukraine

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur reported his resignation amid a corruption scandal related to procurement by the countryʼs Defense Forces and the Defense Investment Center.

This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The State Audit Office of Estonia has identified problems in the countryʼs defense procurement during an audit. In particular, one of the episodes is the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine for €70 million. Estonia paid an advance to an Indian company that had not previously manufactured such shells.

According to Pevkur, he did not read these contracts because "the Minister of Defense does not negotiate contracts; the Minister of Defense does not count socks and ammunition. The Minister of Defense makes a principled decision to support Ukraine".

However, he added that as Minister of Defense he bears responsibility for this area, even if this responsibility is not personal. This morning in Estonia, a Cabinet meeting will be held on the issue of auditing in the defense sector.

Pevkur has held the position of Minister of Defense since 2022.