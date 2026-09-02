The remains of 24 soldiers who died in the battles of 1939 were exhumed in Lviv

Exhumation work is underway at the old Holoskiv cemetery in Lviv. Specialists have already discovered the remains of 24 soldiers.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council.

Archaeologists have already found the remains of 17 Polish Army soldiers and seven German Army soldiers who died in the battles for Lviv in September 1939. Experts have partially examined the first row of graves and completely opened the second.

In the first row, the remains of six Polish and seven German soldiers were found. Military badges were found near three German soldiers. In the second row, 11 more Polish soldiers were found — their remains were sent for DNA examination.

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Experts say the bodies were arranged haphazardly, suggesting that civilians, not soldiers, were the ones who buried the dead. Historians believe that as many as 120 soldiers may be buried in the cemetery.

Next, experts will examine the third, last row of burials. The found remains are being cleaned, examined, and sent for DNA examination. The work will continue until October 1. After the research is completed, the remains are planned to be reburied in Mostyskiy.

The exhumation is being conducted jointly by specialists from the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, the Dolya Memorial and Search Center, and the Pamyat War Victims Search Society.