“Book Country” postponed to spring due to security situation in Kyiv

The "Book Country. Mysterious" festival, which was supposed to take place at VDNH in Kyiv, was postponed to April 2027 due to the security situation in the capital.

"Book Country" reported this on Facebook.

The exact dates have not yet been announced. The organizers said that they have prepared a book fair, new activities, and meetings with authors for visitors. However, due to the security situation, it is impossible to hold the festival on the previously planned dates.

The organizers emphasized that "Book Country. Mysterious" will definitely take place in the spring. During this time, publishers will be able to prepare new books, authors will be able to complete manuscripts, and the organizers will be able to make the festival larger.

Previous seasons of Book Country since 2024 have been visited by over 270 000 people. The 2026 Spring Festival attracted over 71 000 visitors and featured over 500 events with the participation of approximately 200 publishers, bookstores, authors, and charitable organizations.