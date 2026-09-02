Shooting in Kyiv. SBU reports attack on its employees during search

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims that during searches in the framework of the terrorist attack case, they were attacked with weapons by members of one of the Defense Forces units. This morning, SBU reported that, together with GUR, it prevented a terrorist attack that the FSB was preparing against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition.

This is stated in the SBU statement published on Telegram.

The special service stated that during the searches, a group of people tried to obstruct the work of law enforcement officers and blocked their cars. After that, a special unit of the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center was called to the scene. The law enforcement officers used weapons.

Among those who resisted were injured. The attackers were also detained, from whom weapons and documents were seized. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office added that it had launched a pre-trial investigation into threats and attacks on law enforcement officers.

What preceded

The situation may be related to the disappearance of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), on September 1. RDK wrote that they had no information about Kaplunovʼs whereabouts or what charges had been brought against him.

On the night of September 2, Kaplunovʼs lawyer Taras Borovsky said that law enforcement officers came to the soldierʼs house "to plant something forbidden", and then the soldierʼs comrades arrived there.

He published a video from the scene of the incident and added that shots were heard on the street. In a comment to Suspilne, Borovsky said that the conflict occurred between employees of GUR and SBU.

There were also reports on social media about a conflict between SBU and GUR employees. However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that the SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office are already dealing with the situation. He believes that no one has the right "to kidnap servicemen with impunity, open fire on the streets of our cities, give and carry out criminal orders".

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