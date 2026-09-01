Vice President of one of the largest US banks murdered in downtown New York

In New York City, a woman with knives attacked two people in Times Square on August 31. One of the victims was Bank of America Vice President Erin Piacenti.

Bloomberg, Reuters and ABC News write about this.

According to the New York Police Department, a 49-year-old woman, later identified as Pamela Cisneros, first approached a 68-year-old man who was waiting to cross the street with his wife. She pulled two knives from her bag and stabbed the man in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Cisneros then continued down Seventh Avenue and about 20 seconds later, near a Bank of America office, attacked Erin Piacenti. She died at the hospital from a stab wound to the stomach.

Piacenti worked at Bank of America as a vice president in business selection and conflict resolution. The bank said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” by her death.

"She was a valued colleague who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all who loved her," the bank said in a statement.

After the attack, law enforcement officers caught up with Pamela Cisneros and demanded that she drop the knives. The woman refused and told the officers, "Iʼd rather kill you both."

The officers used tasers, but they did not stop the woman. Then two officers shot Cisneros. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said the attack appeared random and unprovoked. They are rejecting the terrorism theory. Cisneros had no prior criminal record, but law enforcement had contacted her twice about mental health issues — in 2018 and 2019.

New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani said that the circumstances of the shooting will be investigated, and that the police officersʼ body camera footage will be released later.