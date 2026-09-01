“Nord Stream” explosions: Lawyers for Zhuravlyov, detained in Croatia, called on the Ukrainian authorities to join his defense

The law firm “Katerynchuk, Moor & Partners” has called on Ukraine to join the defense of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravlyov in Croatia. German investigators suspect him of involvement in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream” pipeline.

Company representatives wrote about this on their Facebook page.

They clarified that a crucial court hearing regarding Zhuravlyovʼs extradition to Germany will be held in Croatia on September 4. The German prosecutorʼs office is seeking his extradition under a European arrest warrant.

Previously, a Polish court rejected a similar request from Germany for Zhuravlyovʼs extradition.

At the meeting on September 4, lawyers expect the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Justice Denys Maslov, and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

On August 19, German prosecutors detained Zhuravlyov in Croatia and charged him with conspiracy to commit an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of structures. According to German investigators, he was one of the divers who planted explosives on the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022. After being extradited from Croatia, Zhuravlyov is to be brought to the Federal Court of Germany.

This is the third attempt by German investigators to detain him. In 2024, they tried to arrest Zhuravlyov in Poland, but he managed to leave for Ukraine.