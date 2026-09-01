Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after 15 years

Today, September 1, Tim Cook stepped down as CEO of Apple after 15 years at the helm of the company. He was succeeded by John Turnus, who previously headed Appleʼs hardware division.

Reuters writes about this.

Cook remains at Apple — he became executive chairman of the board of directors and will now focus on interacting with representatives of the American authorities.

Cook has led Apple since 2011, when he succeeded Steve Jobs. During that time, Appleʼs financial performance has grown significantly. The companyʼs annual sales have increased from $108 billion at the beginning of Cookʼs tenure to $416 billion in the last fiscal year. Profits have more than quadrupled during that period, to $112 billion.

Cook shaped the companyʼs new products, including the Apple Watch and AirPods.

At the same time, his time at Apple was not without its setbacks. The company shut down a long-standing electric car project, had a poor start with Apple Maps, and its products still lag behind its competitors in the field of AI. The main challenge for Ternus is precisely artificial intelligence.

John Turnus previously worked on the iPad, AirPods, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.