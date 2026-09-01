Artem Romanyukov has become the new interim head of the Defense Procurement Agency

Artem Romanyukov has been appointed as the new acting head of the Defense Procurement Agency. Previously, he was the head of the digitalization department of the Ministry of Defense, and before that, the deputy minister for strategic industries.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

Romanyukov should continue to transfer defense procurement to tenders, digitize some mechanisms, and carry out anti-corruption work. He has previously implemented defense procurement reforms — this concerns procedures for purchasing weapons and military equipment.

At the same time, the Agency is preparing a competition to select a new permanent head of the agency. For this, the agency plans to purchase the services of a recruiting company. The competitive selection should be completed by the end of 2026.

On August 20, it became known that Arsen Zhumadilov had prematurely terminated his contract and resigned from his position as head of the Defense Procurement Agency.