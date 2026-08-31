Zelensky dismissed Kamyshin from the position of freelance advisor on strategic issues

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Kamyshin from the position of freelance advisor on strategic issues.

This is stated in a decree on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Kamyshin himself stated that he will continue to work in the defense sector. In particular, he plans to engage in attracting investments in the defense sector and developing international partnerships.

Kamyshin became an advisor to Zelensky after his dismissal from the post of Minister of Strategic Industries in September 2024. Before that, he headed Ukrzaliznytsia.

Today, August 31, Zelensky also dismissed the acting head of the State Border Service Valerii Vavrynyuk from his position and appointed Vadym Chenchyk in his place.

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