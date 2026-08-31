Vadym Chenchyk will temporarily become the new head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. What is known about him

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Valerii Vavrynyuk from the position of acting head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and appointed Vadym Chenchyk in his place.

This is stated in decrees No. 836/2026 and No. 837/2026, published on the website of the Office of the President.

Vadym Chenchyk was the Deputy Head of the State Border Service. He had held these duties since 2019, and before that he was the Acting Director of the Operational Activities Department of the State Border Service Administration.

The president appointed Valerii Vavrynyuk as the acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine on January 4. This happened after the dismissal of Serhiy Deineko, who had headed the border service since 2019.

According to the investigation, Deineko was involved in a case of illegal cigarette smuggling across the border. Top officials received bribes for the unhindered passage of 68 vehicles from 2023. From July to November 2023 alone, they received at least €204 000 — €3 000 for each vehicle.

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