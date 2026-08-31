In Rivne, an explosives technician died in an explosion at a police station, three police officers were injured

In Rivne, a 47-year-old explosives technician Mykola Omelchuk was killed in an explosion at a regional police station. Three other police officers were injured.

This was reported to the Rivne region police.

Law enforcement officers opened a case on the fact of careless storage of firearms and ammunition. The explosion occurred on August 31 at approximately 3:30 PM while bomb disposal specialists were working in the courtyard of Police Station No. 1.

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The deceased explosives technician Mykola Omelchuk devoted more than 25 years to his work. He rose from a sapper technician to the deputy head of the explosives department of the National Police in the Rivne region. The policeman is survived by his wife, two daughters — 21 and 17 years old, as well as a 5-year-old son.

On the evening of February 23, at approximately 8:30 PM, an explosion occurred at a police station in the Amur-Nyzhnyodniprovskyi district of Dnipro. There were no injuries. The blast wave damaged the windows of the building, furniture, and computer equipment. It also hit a car parked next to the building.

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