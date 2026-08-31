In Rivne, an explosives technician died in an explosion at a police station, three police officers were injured

In Rivne, a 47-year-old explosives technician Mykola Omelchuk was killed in an explosion at a regional police station. Three other police officers were injured.
This was reported to the Rivne region police.
Law enforcement officers opened a case on the fact of careless storage of firearms and ammunition. The explosion occurred on August 31 at approximately 3:30 PM while bomb disposal specialists were working in the courtyard of Police Station No. 1.
The deceased explosives technician Mykola Omelchuk devoted more than 25 years to his work. He rose from a sapper technician to the deputy head of the explosives department of the National Police in the Rivne region. The policeman is survived by his wife, two daughters — 21 and 17 years old, as well as a 5-year-old son.
- On the evening of February 23, at approximately 8:30 PM, an explosion occurred at a police station in the Amur-Nyzhnyodniprovskyi district of Dnipro. There were no injuries. The blast wave damaged the windows of the building, furniture, and computer equipment. It also hit a car parked next to the building.
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