The “Rarog” brigade reported threats to a military woman after a conflict with the commander of the “Ulf” medical service

The “Rarog” brigade reported threats to the military woman after a conflict with the commander of the “Ulf” medical service of the 108th separate “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion Alina Mykhailova.

The “Rarog” brigade reported this on Facebook.

It all started when a Threads user commented on the formation of new brigades of the UAV Forces. The military wrote that there was no one to put in positions, and new units continued to be formed.

Mykhailova stated that there were cases when other UV Forces brigades were demanded to send people to new units. In response, the military "Rarog" wrote that the 59th brigade, which includes Mikhailovaʼs unit, "usually gets everything they can".

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The commander of "Ulf" called these words disrespectful to her brigade. Later, "Rarog" reported threats to their military. In particular, they demanded that she apologize, and if she didnʼt, they promised to transfer her to the infantry in the Donetsk region.

"Rarog" emphasized that they do not question the merits of the 59th brigade, but opposed the harassment of their sister over a personal comment. At the same time, Mykhailova stated that her response was also a personal opinion, so she does not consider it a threat to the entire brigade.