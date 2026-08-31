EU troops stop another Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea — the sixth

European military forces in the Mediterranean Sea stopped the tanker MV SUN, suspecting that it belongs to the Russian shadow fleet and is violating international maritime law.

This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The EU Naval Operation IRINI forces boarded the vessel on August 30 to inspect the flag.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Kaja Kallas / X

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the SUN vessel flies the flag of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and transports Russian oil, bypassing sanctions, mainly to India and Turkey.

Kallas added that the SUN became the sixth vessel to be stopped by EU forces in recent months due to suspicions of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.

“The illicit sale of oil from shadow fleet vessels is a vital source of support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, and we will continue to block these channels,” Kallas stressed.

The EUNAVFOR MED IRINI mission was launched on 31 March 2020 to monitor compliance with the UN arms embargo on Libya, as well as to combat illegal oil exports and other violations in the Mediterranean Sea.

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